SES Newsletter for the Month of October 2016

Stafford Elementary Posted Stafford Elementary School
Image:

Parent and Guardians of Stafford Elementary please mark your October calendar with the following important dates.

October is National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month

  • Monday 3rd
    • No School
  • Tuesday 4th
    • All Big Kahuna orders are Due
  • Wednesday 5th
    • Report Card Go Home
  • Friday 7th
    • Award Assembly
      • PreK-2nd Grade @8:30 am
      • 3rd-5th Grade @9:15 am
    • Also Picture Retake Only for Students that were ABSENT!
  • Monday 10th thru Friday 14th
    • Book Fair & Homecoming Week
  • Tuesday 11th
    • Family Night & Open House @6:30-8:00pm
    • PTO Meeting S.E.S Cafeteria @ 5:30
  • Wednesday 12th
    • Breakfast with Dad’s and Granddad’s
  • Thursday 13th
    • Lunch with someone you Love.
  • Friday 14th
    • Early Release @ 12:00 pm
  • Monday 17th thru 21st
    • School Safety Week
  • Monday 17th
    • School Board Meeting @ 7 pm
  • Monday 24th thru 28th
    • Drug Free Week
  • Monday 24th
    • Progress Report
  • Wednesday 26th
    • Big Kahuna Delivery
  • Friday 28th
    • PreK- Kinder Nursing Home Trick or Treat
  • Monday 31st
    • Trunk or Treat in the Cafeteria