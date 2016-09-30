SES Newsletter for the Month of October 2016
Parent and Guardians of Stafford Elementary please mark your October calendar with the following important dates.
October is National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month
- Monday 3rd
- No School
- Tuesday 4th
- All Big Kahuna orders are Due
- Wednesday 5th
- Report Card Go Home
- Friday 7th
- Award Assembly
- PreK-2nd Grade @8:30 am
- 3rd-5th Grade @9:15 am
- Also Picture Retake Only for Students that were ABSENT!
- Award Assembly
- Monday 10th thru Friday 14th
- Book Fair & Homecoming Week
- Tuesday 11th
- Family Night & Open House @6:30-8:00pm
- PTO Meeting S.E.S Cafeteria @ 5:30
- Wednesday 12th
- Breakfast with Dad’s and Granddad’s
- Thursday 13th
- Lunch with someone you Love.
- Friday 14th
- Early Release @ 12:00 pm
- Monday 17th thru 21st
- School Safety Week
- Monday 17th
- School Board Meeting @ 7 pm
- Monday 24th thru 28th
- Drug Free Week
- Monday 24th
- Progress Report
- Wednesday 26th
- Big Kahuna Delivery
- Friday 28th
- PreK- Kinder Nursing Home Trick or Treat
- Monday 31st
- Trunk or Treat in the Cafeteria