Italy HS 2016 Junior vs. Senior Powder Puff Football Game was fun for all

Running back April Lusk helps lead her senior girls to victory with 2 rushing touchdowns in a 24-12 win over the junior girls during the Italy High School 2016 Powder Puff game. (Barry Byers)

Willis Filed, Italy — Boy Cheerleaders Christian “Christina” Lightfoot, Nick “Nicky” Kirton and Michael “Michelle” Hughes kept the fans entertained with their lack of overall cheerleading skills while the junior and senior Girl football teams put on a show with their athletic talents on full display.

The seniors scored twice to lead 12-0 but the juniors clawed their way back into it to make the score 12-6. With Decorea Green handling the bulk of the quarterbacking duties, the senior girls raced out to an 18-6 advantage with April Lusk carrying the load for her side in the running game scoring 2 rushing touchdowns. Goto receivers for Green were Vanessa Cantu who caught a touchdown pass in traffic and Aarion Copeland who had the catch of the night with juggling grab for a long gain. The main long snapper for the seniors was Kimberly Mata.

Quarterback Brycelen Richards helped keep the game close when the juniors pulled within a touchdown, 18-12, to setup and exciting fourth quarter. Juniors Grace Haight, Annie Perry and Emmy Cunningham were goto receivers for Richards while Richards, herself, hauled in a touchdown pass from Cunningham. The long snappers for the juniors were Rori Russell and Paige Cunningham.

Defensive standouts for the seniors were Green who had a near pick early, Lusk who used her speed to make tackles and Oleshia Anderson who kept pressure on the junior quarterbacks.

Haight led the defensive attack for the juniors with an interception of her own to keep points off the board. Takeya Pace was active on defense, as well, along with Anicka Garcia, Marlen Hernandez, Antonia Salazar and Tomi Newman.

However, it was Green who connected with Heaven-Lea Bossu-Browne to seal the deal for the seniors who held on to win 24-12 in another Powder Puff classic at Willis Field.

It was obvious the girls were enjoying the friendly competition because everyone was wearing a smile.

Congratulations to senior squad head coach, Joe Celis, who received a celebratory water bottle bath after his group of girls earned the victory. Junior head coach Kendrick Norwood also deserves kudos for having his gals ready to play in what proved to be a great night for Italy Athletics.

Senior Girls Varsity Roster:

Oleshia Anderson Heaven-Lea Bossu-Browne Vanessa Cantu Aarion Copeland Decorea Green April Lusk Kimberly Mata

Head Coach: Joe Celis

Assistant Coaches: Kenneth Norwood, Kevin Johnson, Jeremiah Thompson, James Walton





Junior Girls Varsity Roster:

Sarah Burrow Kylee Dabney Emily Cunningham Paige Cunningham Rose Deylean Anicka Garcia Noeli Garcia Grace Haight Marlen Hernandez Jenna Holden Annie Perry Takeya Pace Brycelen Richards Rori Russell Antonia Salazar Angel Smith

Head Coach: Kendrick Norwood

Assistant Coaches: Tylan Wallace, Clay Riddle, Gary Escamilla





Go Italy!

