IHS Homecoming 2016 Princesses and King/Queen Nominees Announced

Last week, Italy High School students voted on the 2016-2017 Homecoming Court. The Freshman Class elected Jennifer Salas as their princess. The Sophomore Class Princess is Hannah Haight, and the Junior Class chose Marlen Hernandez to represent them as their princess on homecoming night.

The senior class selected the following King nominees: Joe Celis, Keith Davis, David De La Hoya and Kevin Johnson. Queen hopefuls are Heaven-Lea Bossu-Browne, Vanessa Cantu, Brooke DeBorde and Kimberly Mata.

The 2016-2017 King will be announced at the homecoming pep rally on October 14, and the queen will be crowned that night during halftime festivities of the game. Congratulations!

