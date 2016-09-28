Snell’s Custom Upholstery and Furniture Repair

Little known fact…Milford is the home of a backyard upholstery shop owned by Mr. Clarence Snell. Clarence recently recovered chairs for the offices at Monolithic and the staff couldn’t be happier with the results.

After a recent storm, an Italy resident had considerable damage done to two chairs that were family heirlooms and just had to be fixed. Clarence Snell to the rescue!

Quality work, reasonable prices, and quick turnaround time….give Clarence Snell a call for your upholstery needs. You won’t be disappointed.

Clarence Snell

Snell’s Upholstery and Repair

214/241-2637

