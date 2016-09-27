Italy’s new medical provider

The Italy Community is very fortunate to be welcoming a new medical provider. KelMed Health and Wellness Clinic opened on September 19, 2016 at 204 E. Main in Italy. Eunice Asah is a Board Certified Nurse Practioner that will be treating patients in the clinic. Tia Cochran is from Italy and is the Medical Assistant.

At the age of 19, Asah moved to Texas from her home in Cameroon, Africa. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Texas Tech University. She continued her education at the University of Texas El Paso where she received her Masters of Science in Nursing.

She has a collective 10 years experience in patient care including pediatrics, cardiac, geriatrics, women’s health, mental health and family practice.

The clinic is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:00 to 12:00 and on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. They accept Medicare, traditional Medicade, Molina, AmeriGroup, Humana, Tricare, VA, Texas Women’s Health Program, Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Health and Multiplan. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 972-393-0909.

Asah will treat all non-life threatening illnesses for all age groups. Some of the illnesses include:

Cough, Cold, Flu and Strep throat

Allergy problems

Headache

Ear infection

Urinary Tract infection

School/Sports Physicals

Annual Physical Exam

Women’s Health

Minor Injuries

Immunizations

Wound care

Asthma, Bronchitis, Pneumonia

Arthritis

Hypertension

Cholesterol

Diabetes Management

Thyroid Disease

Weight Management

Depression/Anxiety

Insomnia

Eunice is also experienced in drug and alcohol screening and counseling. The clinic is equipped to draw labs and do baseline EKGs. They also can refer patients to a specialist when warranted. Prescription delivery to the clinic is available for the patient’s convenience.

