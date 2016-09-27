Italy EDC approves receiving deed to historic cemetery

In their regular monthly meeting Monday night, the Italy Economic Development Corporation unanimously voted to receive the deed to the Historic Texas Hardeman Cemetery at 473 Kinfolk Lane with the stipulation that the cost to receive the deed not exceed $5,000 and the current land owner allow access to the cemetery. The Hardeman Cemetery is located on land adjacent to the 67.273 acres of land the EDC purchased earlier in the year.

They also approved the final quote of $980 for gloss black lettering for the Cargill-Gallman Pavillion.

Charles Hyles stated the pole for the new marquee has been set. He said that Jimmy Weaver will install the electricity and the digital marquee should be delivered this week. They approved requesting quotes from Roland’s and the Greenery for shrubbery for the flower beds.

Even though the EDC pays the city for record keeping, the bylaws state they must appoint a Secretary from the Board. Randy Boyd was elected as the Secretary.

The Board discussed suggestions for renovation of the Old Farmer’s State Bank Building, previous home of the Italy City Hall.

“I have been in contact with the National Trust for Historic Preservation,” said Elmerine Bell. “I am trying to find a solution for the City to have a place for a city hall.”

It was suggested that they approach the City to request an estimate from Ronnie Hyles and Brad Yates of Colonial Restoration for bringing the building up to code. The quotes will only be for the old city hall, not the adjacent building that housed the Police Department. Charles Hyles said the EDC would need to know the cost so they could explore all their options. .

The Board adopted the 2016-2017 budget, approved the minutes of the August 22, 2016 meeting and approved the bills and financial statement.

