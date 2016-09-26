Gladiator Athletic Booster Club meeting for Tuesday has been rescheduled

The Gladiator Athletic Booster Club meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been CANCELLED due to a scheduling conflict with the Italian Festival committee.

The next booster club meeting will be Monday, October 17, at 6:00 p.m. inside the Italy High School Library to discuss the Italian Festival and Fall Banquet.

Parents are encouraged to attend and Senior Parents are needed as they will be responsible for banquet decorations.

Thanks everyone for your help and support!

