Epiphany Catholic Church Annual Fall Festival — October 16, 2016

You are cordially invited to attend this year’s annual Fall Festival which is scheduled for Sunday October 16, 2016 from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the church grounds at 434 South Ward Street in Italy, Texas. There will be a variety of food, games, rides and music; as well as other activities for the whole family.

The Fall Festival is an annual tradition that gets bigger every year. The

proceeds from this annual event will be used to meet the financial needs of Epiphany’s growing congregation.

Our History:

The impetus for a Catholic Church near Italy began with the

implementation of an idea from Father Rubi, a priest serving in the Diocese of Dallas. Father Rubi witnessed the growing number of Catholics who were working in the area, most of whom worked in the agricultural fields. In 1947, Father John Brady, then pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waxahachie, secured property on South Ward Street through a generous donation of 20 acres by Joseph A. Naughton. The first church, dedicated on April 25,1948 was called Epiphany. Throughout the years, Epiphany Quasi-Parish has been served by priests from Holy Redeemer in Ennis, Immaculate Conception in Corsicana, St. Joseph in Waxahachie and currently St. John Nepomucene in Ennis.

Vibrant and growing, Epiphany provides a pivotal ministry to individuals from all socioeconomic levels. The congregation consists of individuals of diverse backgrounds; some are Mexican-America who speak only Spanish, some are bilingual and others speak only English. A bilingual Mass is celebrated on Sundays at 9:00 AM.

Epiphany is located within the city limits of Italy and it considers itself a vital part of the Italy community.

The Fall Festival this year as it has done in the past, will comply with all of the City of Italy ordinances and guidelines.

Everyone is always welcomed at Epiphany whether for services, religious education or any other church activity.

Please consider our invitation to attend the Fall Festival on October 16, 2016. We look forward to seeing you there.

Epiphany Quasi-Parish Council

