Waxahachie Community Theatre Fall Production: Fiddler on the Roof

Waxahachie Community Theatre announces performances of the Broadway classic “Fiddler on the Roof” starring Jerry Ellis as Tevye and Terri Roberts as Golde. The 50-member cast of local talent also features Haley Stanford as Tzeitel, Karli Bouck as Hodel, and Riley Kemp as Chava. “Fiddler on the Roof,” under the direction of Kasi Jones with musical direction by Don Jones, is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Performances will be October 28-30 at the Chautauqua Auditorium in Getzendaner Park in Waxahachie.

Show times are:

Friday, October 28 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 29 – 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 30 – 2:30 PM

Tickets are $12 for seniors/students and $15 for adults and can be purchased online beginning October 1 through the theatre website at www.waxahachiecommunitytheatre.com. (NOTE: A service charge will be added to the price of each ticket for online purchases.) Preschool children get in free with a paid adult admission. Tickets will also be available October 1 at the Chamber of Commerce and The Ellis County Museum in Waxahachie, and at the offices of Dr. Jerry Ellis, DDS, in Midlothian.

Contact the WCT box office at 972.646.1050 or via email at wct.texas@gmail.com for further information.

