The Italy Jr. High Gladiators will only have one game to play on Thursday, September 22, at Dallas Gateway Charter starting at 5:30 p.m.

Also on Thursday, the Italy JV Gladiators will travel to Waco LaVega for a 7:30p.m. kickoff.

Included with this article are action shots from Italy’s Jr High and JV games against Hico.

Update submitted by Italy ISD AD/HFC David Weaver

Good luck to both Italy squads on Thursday!

