Italy Superintendent’s Update: Monday, September 19, 2016

Community,

It’s a Great Day to be a Gladiator!

I could not be more proud of the student leadership at Italy High School. Several students recently started a petition to ensure that the current homecoming traditions remain intact. They were able to get 132 high school students to sign the petition showing they agree with them. The student council leadership spoke on behalf of the students at the Community Activities Committee meeting. The end result of their professional presentation was a combined effort from the city and the school to ensure that the Italian Day parade will be a focus for the school and city.

Thursday afternoon the dirt moving equipment arrived on site. We will be breaking ground at the football stadium by Wednesday this week. We have had several collaborative meetings with Oncor staff. They are working to disconnect the electrical wires from Stafford and the Ag building. Once that is complete, the demolition of building will start. We anticipate that will be by Monday.

The Ellis County College Fair is at Waxahachie Civic Center Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. We encourage all high school students to attend.

During the week some of our band students will be auditioning for ATSSB Jazz. Good luck to those students. Our junior high volleyball teams play in Frost this evening. The varsity plays in Italy tomorrow. The junior high football team has a game at Gateway Charter on Thursday. The varsity football team and band will be at home this Friday against Gateway Charter. We have a pep-rally Friday at 2:45 PM. The cross-country runners placed 2nd at the Burleson Meet last week with several boys and girls earning medals. The runners will be at Ennis this Saturday.

Many Gladiator Football fans will remember the outstanding playing ability of 2014 graduate, Zain Byers. Zain is one of many All-State Gladiators. In addition to being a great ball player, he is a young man who demonstrates great character. This Saturday his Austin College Kangaroos will be in Waxahachie to take on SAGU. I look forward to watching one of our finest play at the college level. I hope the stands will be full with home-town fans showing their pride for Zain. Start time is 6:00 p.m. Pre-game show begins about 15 minutes prior to kickoff. Pricing is $6 per adult and $3 for students.

As always, please contact me at 972-483-1815 if you have questions or concerns.

It’s a Great Day to Be a Gladiator!

Thank you,

Lee Joffre

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.