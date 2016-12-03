An Italian Christmas set for December 3, 2016

The Italy Community Activities Committee met on September 13, 2016 to make decisions regarding the upcoming Homecoming Parade and Italian Festival. They voted to cancel the Italian Festival scheduled for October 15, 2016 and combine it with the traditional Christmas festivities held on the first Saturday in December.

Several members of the community addressed the committee regarding the 2016 Homecoming Parade.

“I am a Senior at Italy High School and the Secretary of the Student Council,” Rebecca Corley told the committee. “I have a petition with 123 student signatures stating they want the homecoming parade to be held on Friday, October 14th and not on Saturday, October 15th.”

“When the parade is on Friday, it gets everyone very excited for the game. Also, if you have the parade on Saturday, everyone already knows who the homecoming queen is. The girls that are not selected may not want to ride in the parade since they did not win.”

Eli Garcia, a Senior at IHS, also spoke to the committee. He said that he wanted the parade to be on Friday also. He cited the some of the same reasons that Corley gave.

“Because of the homecoming game, students will be out late on Friday night. It would be difficult to be in the parade if you have it on Saturday,” Garcia explained.

Jennifer Eaglen, a teacher at IHS also address the committee.

“I am the Student Council sponsor and I want to lead the students properly and teach them to give back to their community,” she explained. “The only fundraiser we have is working at the Motorplex. The weekend of October 14, 15 and 16 we are already scheduled to work. If our students do not show up we lose a lot of scholarship money they would earn and also we will lose this opportunity in the future. If we cannot man it, we will lose it. If the parade is held on Saturday and our members are required to participate, it will be impossible to work at the Motorplex. Please keep the parade on Friday for our kids.”

Andi Windham is also a teacher at Italy High School that addressed the committee. She said she is in charge of all the homecoming activities this year. She asked that the parade be on Friday afternoon so all the students can participate. She said it is tradition for the parade to be on Friday and it boosts school spirit for the game on Friday night.

Ronda Cockerham thanked everyone for attending. She said it was exciting to hear from the community with feedback.

“We want the Italian festival to be a positive experience for everyone,” Cockerham said. “It is possible we could combine the Italian Festival and the Christmas Festival this year.”

Sandy Stiles told everyone that we could not keep going back. She said that this is a new time. We want to plan ahead and have time to do so. She also said she wants the band to participate in the parade and might not be possible if the parade is on Saturday.

They decided the Homecoming Parade will be held on Friday, October 14, 2016.

The committee unanimously voted to cancel the Italian Festival on October 15, 2016. They voted instead to have an Italian Christmas on December 3, 2016.

The committee decided on the following events for the Italian Christmas:

Parade float competition with 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

Booth spaces will be available for vendors at a cost of $25 each.

Food permits will be required for all food vendors.

Festival will begin at 9:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m.

Entertainment will begin at 10:00.

Parade will begin at noon.

An ornament decorating contest will be offored for all Stafford Elementary students with winners for each grade level.

Volunteers are needed. Sponsors for door prizes are also needed. For more information contact Italy City Hall at 972-483-7329.

The next meeting will be held on September 277, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. in the Boze Community Center. The community is encouraged to attend and become involved in the Italian Christmas.

