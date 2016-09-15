Gladiator Nation, Be Ready for Italy HS Homecoming 2016!

Homecoming 2016 is just around the corner, and preparations have already begun. On Friday, October 14, 2016, at 2:00 p.m., the parade will start at the high school parking lot, will wind around town, and will end up at the football field for our crowd-rousing pep rally during which the Homecoming King will be announced.

Any organization or group interested in participating in the parade should email Jennifer Eaglen at jeaglen@italyisd.org or awindham@italyisd.org . Please include the name of your group and what type of display you plan to enter. The deadline for entry is Wednesday, October 12th.

We encourage as many groups or classes to enter as possible; the more we have, the more successful our homecoming festivities will be.

The following is a schedule of events for our exciting week of celebration:





Spirit Dress Up Days:

Monday- 10/10 ——————————80s Day

Tuesday- 10/11 ——————————Superhero Day

Wednesday- 10/12 ————————Camo Day

Thursday- 10/13 —————————-College Day

Friday- 10/14 ——————————— Gold- Out Dress Up Day

The following events will take place on Friday, October 14th:

Parade- Begin lining up at 1:30 at the high school parking lot; it will begin at 2:00pm. We will wind around town and end at the football field for the pep rally.

Pep Rally- 2:45 -ish at the football field at the completion of the parade – Crowning of the Homecoming King

George E. Scott Memorial Scholarship Dinner- 5-7 pm in the High School Cafeteria

Honoring of I.H.S. Alumni - years ending in ‘-6 at 7 pm. Meet in front of field house at 6:45 with your ‘-6 classmates.

Gladiator Football vs. Itasca - 7:30 pm.

Crowning of Queen – halftime of game

