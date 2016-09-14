Homecoming program ad sales

The Gladiator Athletic Booster Club is offering advertisements in the Gladiator Homecoming Program for the 2016 football season as shown on the attached order form. Pricing will include an ad in the enhanced Homecoming Program and a listing in three home game roster programs, the 2016 Powder Puff program and any postseason programs featuring your hometown Italy Gladiators.

If you have any questions, please call Michele Riddle at 469-383-2893 or Heidi Crawford at 817-933-5056, or complete the order form and email the information to : gladiatorprogram@gmail.com. All payments and orders must be completed and ad layouts received no later than close of business Friday, September 23, 2016.

Submissions made after September 23, 2016 will not be accepted.

