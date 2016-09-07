Big plans underway for 2016 National Night Out in Italy

The Italy Police Department is planning many activities for this year’s National Night Out (NNO). Upchurch Field in Italy will come alive with all kinds of entertainment, food and fun this year on Tuesday, October 4, 2016 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Jon Mathers is the guest disc jockey for the evening so Chief Beckham is requesting that all the children come and “wobble with the chief”.

Since 1984, National Night Out has been an annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safe. It is celebrated in Texas on the first Tuesday of October every year.

“Our department wants to provide a safe and fun night for our citizens,” said Chief Cameron Beckham.” We want it to help build good relationships between our officers and our citizens. Everything will be free from the food to the games and all activities.”

Hot dogs with all the trimmings, drinks, cotton candy, Dr. Pepper floats and sno cones will be served. There will be a cakewalk, bounce house, face painting and games for the children. The department will also offer fingerprinting the kids as well.

“We will have photo ops, a helicopter and canine officer. We also plan another tazer demoistration,” Beckham added.

Everyone needs to bring a lawn chair to sit on. There will be a contest for the best decorated lawn chair. Chairs must be decorated and set up by 7:00 p.m. to be included in the judging.

Booth spaces are available for anyone wanting to set up at no charge. For more information please contact the Italy Police Department at 972-483-6414.

