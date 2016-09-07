Italy Pink Out t-shirts available for order

The Italy Varsity and Junior High Cheerleaders are now taking orders for Pink Out t-shirts! Orders can be placed through a cheerleader, at Mrs. Ballard’s office in the high school, or by emailing the cheer sponsors.

Jenna Chambers

Varsity Cheer Sponsor

jchambers@italyisd.org

Michelle Hampton

Junior High Cheer Sponsor

mhampton@italyisd.org

Orders must be placed and paid for by September 23rd. The Pink Out football game and pep rally will be held on October 7th!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.