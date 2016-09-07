Italy Pink Out t-shirts available for order
The Italy Varsity and Junior High Cheerleaders are now taking orders for Pink Out t-shirts! Orders can be placed through a cheerleader, at Mrs. Ballard’s office in the high school, or by emailing the cheer sponsors.
Jenna Chambers
Varsity Cheer Sponsor
jchambers@italyisd.org
Michelle Hampton
Junior High Cheer Sponsor
mhampton@italyisd.org
Orders must be placed and paid for by September 23rd. The Pink Out football game and pep rally will be held on October 7th!