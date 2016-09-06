Milford starts out 1-1 after taking on a pair of state-ranked teams in 6-man

Carrying the bulk of the offensive load for the 6-Man Milford Bulldogs thus far in 2016 has been sophomore #4 Taron Smith who carries a Jonesboro defender with him as he fights for more yards. (Barry Byers)

Milford — After defeating state-ranked Abbott in week one of their 2016 campaign 43-8, the Milford Bulldogs were tested at home again on Friday night against the visiting Jonesboro Eagles. Both schools boasted state rankings from their respective divisions coming into the contest.

Jonesboro scored three first-half touchdowns to take a 20-8 lead into the halftime break. Milford responded in the third after a pass-interference penalty charged to the Eagles gave the Bulldogs a 1st and goal inside the 5 yard line. A few place later, Milford scored on an up-the-middle run by sophomore Taron Smith to close in on the Eagles, 20-16. Junior place kicker Lowisley Ojeda was true on both of his 2-point kicks for the Bulldogs with junior James McIntyre holding.

Smith’s highlight reel moves kept the Eagles defense off balance all night as Milford’s defense began to rise up and flex its muscle. A tackle in the backfield by freshman Bulldog, Ricky Pendleton, pinned the Eagles back against their own goal line to end the third.

With the Eagles unable to get anything going, Jonesboro punted it away. A short kick left Milford in good shape at the enemy’s 32 yard line.

The Bulldogs plotted their way toward the endzone hoping to take the lead when back-to-back fullback dives by sophomore Corbin Schrotke and a pitch to McIntyre left Milford with a 4th and goal on the Jonesboro doorstep. Unfortunately, an incomplete pass on 4th down turned the ball back over to Jonesboro.

With 6:54 remaining and the game still in doubt, and despite Pendleton making three consecutive touchdown saving tackles, Jonesboro marched the length of the field to score again with just 3:16 to go. Trailing 26-16, Milford fumbled away their ensuing kickoff return, leaving the Eagles primed to put the game out of reach.

At the 1:34 mark of the fourth, Jonesboro did just that when they plunged across the goal line to go up 32-16, and then 34-16 after their 2-point kick attempt was accurate. Milford kept battling but a long pass, intended for senior Bulldog Cole Falzerano was plucked out of the air by the Eagles to secure the win for Jonesboro who is now 2-0 to start their season.

Offensively for the Bulldogs, game efforts were turned in by Smith, McIntyre and junior receiver Markavion Thompson. Defensively, senior tackle Jarvis Harris, along with Pendleton, gave the Eagles all they could stand. Hard-hitting Schrotke sets the tone for the Bulldogs with Jaylon Davis getting work done in the secondary.

Talented but young overall with just 4 senior players on the roster, it’s just a matter of time before this Bulldog squad hits their stride.

Good luck to Milford head coach Ronny Crumpton, and to his staff and players on what is sure to be an exciting season for the Bulldogs!

2016 Milford Bulldogs Football Roster:

Dog Jersey # Class Taron Smith 1 Sophomore Devonteh Williams 2 Senior Damyan Woodward 3 Freshman Corbin Schrotke 4 Sophomore Dejuan Thompson 5 Senior Derrick Walker 6 Freshman Tyvon Gates 7 Freshman Thomas Martin 8 Junior Jasean Brooks 9 Junior Cole Falzerano 10 Senior Ricky Pendleton 11 Sophomore Jaylon Davis 12 Freshman James McIntyre 13 Junior Lowisely Ojeda 20 Junior Jarvis Harris 24 Senior Lazaro Barbarena-Ramirez 30 Freshman Markavion Thompson 88 Junior

Coaches: Ronny Crumpton, Chris Moore, Rolando Vega

Film: Case Garza

Managers: De’Marcus Rankin, Braedy Woodward, Jordan Irvin

Superintendent/Principal: Don Clingenpeel

Athletic Director: Otis Carter

Band Director: Mark Lucas

Cheer Sponsors: Brittany Jacinto, Wendy Shaw

Cheerleaders: Evy Ewing, Carrie Dawkins, Ivy Frizzell, Bethany Chadwick

Go Bulldogs!

