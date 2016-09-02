Italy FFA upcoming events and deadlines

FFA Meeting:

On September 12th, 2016 at 7:00p.m. in the high school cafeteria the FFA will be hosting its first FFA meeting of the year. At this meeting the FFA officers will be speaking to the current and future FFA members about the infinite opportunities the FFA has to offer. We will be serving dinner sponsored by Seitz Fundraising. Come out to see what all the FFA has to offer. Dues this year to be in FFA are $20 and the student will receive a t-shirt when they pay their dues. In order for students to be involved they must pay dues. For more information contact Ms. Threet at kthreet@italyisd.org or Mr. Woody at jwoody@italyisd.org.

FFA Corsicana District Meeting:

September 14th, 2016 the FFA will be traveling to Corsicana High School for their semester meeting. Anyone wanting to be a part of FFA is encouraged to attend! We will be leaving the school at 3:30p.m. Students must be in official dress. If your child wants to attend, but does not have official dress please see Ms. Threet or Mr. Woody.

Area VIII FFA Banquet:

September 6th, 2016 the FFA will be traveling to Midway High School in Waco for the Area VIII FFA Banquet. Students that want to be involved in FFA are encouraged to attend to discover the infinite opportunities they can participate in at different levels. If your child wants to attend, but does not have official dress please see Ms. Threet or Mr. Woody.

State Fair Ag Awareness Day:

On October 11th, 2016 paid FFA members will be traveling to the State Fair of Texas for Ag Awareness Day. If your child is interested in learning about agriculture and FFA they are highly encouraged to attend this event! Please contact Ms. Threet at kthreet@italyisd.org or Mr. Woody at jwoody@italyisd.org for more information!

