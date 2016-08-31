Obituary: Onita “Billie” Chambers, 1925 — 2016

Onita B. “Billie” Chambers, age 90, a lifelong resident of Italy, passed away at Red Oak Health and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, August 30, 2016. She was born on December 13, 1925 in Peoria, Texas. Billie married Aubra Chambers on December 29, 1946. Some of her favorite times were watching the sun set with Aubra at their home in the country.

Billie was a seamstress for several companies including Haggars in Waxahachie. She also helped the war effort during WWII by packing parachutes. She loved to cook for her family and work in her flower and vegetable garden. One of her favorite things was going to garage sales with her best friend, Lucy Kelly.

She is survived by one daughter, Annette Hooser and husband, Billy of Italy; two sons, John Chambers and Billy Chambers of Italy; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Aubra; son Douglas Chambers; twin sisters Janice Compton and Janete Chabara; brother Jack Groves; and grandchildren Carrie Hillard, Robert Chambers and Chris Chambers.

Visitation is scheduled from 6 to 8 PM Thursday, September 1, 2016 at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel in Italy.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10AM Friday, September 2, 2016 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel in Italy. Interment will follow at the Italy Cemetery.

