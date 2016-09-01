Christopher Rizzuto brings years of experience to Italy ISD

Christopher Rizzuto has recently been hired as the new Assistant Principal for Italy High School. He was raised in Louisiana where his father was a teacher and a rice and soybean farmer. When he graduated from high school in Louisiana, he had his future all planned out. Even though almost everyone in his family were teachers, coaches or educators, he decided to go a different life route and major in pre-law. He planned to go to law school after he graduated from college, but life circumstances sent him to another state and a different career.

He graduated from McNeese State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government (Pre-Law) with a minor in English. While at grad school at Louisiana State University, Rizzuto was recruited to a teaching position in California. He accepted a position and taught History and Language Arts for four years. He also coached basketball, tennis, baseball and academic pentathlon.

“There were some very good people that I worked with that knew I liked challenges and change,” he explained. “I was encouraged by my principal and superintendent to become an administrator, which led to a Master of Arts degree in Administrative Services with a focus on Educational Leadership and a minor in Human Resources Management.”

He served as a school site assistant principal and interim principal for six years and was promoted to the district office level where he served as a Special Projects/Program Administrator for three years. Rizzuto then became Director of Special Services and Special Education for another school district. After eight years in that position, he was hired as Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services and Administrative Services for the San Benito County Office of Education.

The Rizzutos recently moved to Texas due to a family medical issue. They decided to stay in Ellis County.

“My decision to accept the assistant principal position at Italy ISD was an easy one because of the quality of people I met during the interview process,” he said. “You cannot put a price on being able to work with a group of individuals and educational leaders who immediately make you feel like a part of the family and whose focus in genuinely on the children and learning. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to contribute to this school district, its students, their families and the community."

“Italy ISD feels like home,” he added. “The kids I have met are so polite. I am happy to be here.”

