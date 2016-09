Attached is the 2016 Italy Lady Gladiators Volleyball Schedule for both the JV and Varsity squads as it was last revised on August 18, 2016. (Submitted photo)

Good luck to Head Coach Shauna Steinmetz and to her staff and players this season!!!

Go Lady Gladiators!

