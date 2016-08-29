Italy Superintendent’s Update: Monday, August 29, 2016

Community,

It’s a Great Day to be a Gladiator!

Although we had some adjustments due to impending construction and the weather, the first week of school went very well.

Tuesday I will be meeting with the construction manager. We will finalize our plans to put fencing around the construction zones. We will also develop a plan to reroute electrical and plumbing to the Stafford cafeteria to allow for demolition of the old wing. We have moved the portable classrooms into place and are waiting for Oncor to finalize the electrical needs. I have spoken to an Oncor representative. They are aware of our needs and have assured me that they will be completing the work soon. Once this is complete, we can begin demolition of the buildings at Stafford Elementary School.

Friday evening I was pleased to see the student participation in extra-curricular events. Including the volleyball teams which played at Hillsboro, we had about 60% of the high school students representing our school and town. They did so respectfully and made me proud to be a part of the school district.

Parents will want to remember that Picture Day is Friday, September 2nd. The pictures will be part of the school yearbook.

The high school volleyball teams will play in Rio Vista Tuesday at 5:00 PM and in Italy Friday at 4:30 PM. The junior high school starts their volleyball season with games in Milford Thursday at 5:30 PM.

The junior varsity football team plays Mildred at home Thursday at 6:00 PM while the varsity football team and band will go to Mildred Friday evening.

We look forward to seeing the support of our community at these events.

As always, please contact me at 972-483-1815 if you have questions or concerns.

It’s a Great Day to Be a Gladiator!

Thank you,

Lee Joffre

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.