Our new IHS Band Director, Mr. VanOmmeren, invited the band parents to come and see what the band has been working on all summer. Unfortunately, the weather forced us indoors, but it was great to hear the marching band’s halftime program for this year. The theme is music from Guardians of The Galaxy. After the performance, the band boosters hosted an ice cream social for all.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.