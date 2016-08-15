IYAA Football and Cheer Signups will end August 20th

IYAA Football and Cheerleading Signups will end Saturday, August 20th. We still need players and cheerleaders, so if you would like to sign your child up, you have the following options:

A: Contact Clayton Baggerly at (512) 269-9614 to make arrangements.

B: You can go by the Can Do Snowcone stand at Hyles Carwash located at the intersection of Hwy. 34 and Hwy. 77. Stand hours this week are as follows:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, 18th: 12:00 noon to 4:30 p.m. (closing early for meet the teacher night at Stafford)

Friday, 19th: 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m.

C: There will be a table set up at Stafford during meet the teacher night, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. If for some reason you want your child to play but cannot have them signed up by the 20th, please call or text Clayton Baggerly to discuss it.

All past players as well as newcomers are welcome to sign up!!!

FEES:

Football: Registration Fee is $70.00 per player with a $30.00 refundable equipment deposit.

Cheerleading: Registration Fee is $100.00 per participant

A birth certificate is required for each football player participating in the IYAA for the first time.

Please spread the word to your friends and neighbors. Thank you for your continued support of IYAA Sports as we look forward to the upcoming season!

IYAA Sports, “The winning tradition starts here.”

