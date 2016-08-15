Community,

It’s a Great Day to be a Gladiator!!

Italy Independent School District welcomes you to the 2016 – 2017 School Year. The teachers are reporting this week and soon the students will be filling our halls. It has been a busy summer to get ready for them. We have accomplished much and look forward to continued growth for our community and students.

As the year progresses, you will notice changes taking place in the district. Most noticeable, is sure to be the facilities changes. In May of 2015 the Italy ISD community voted to approve a two-phase bond. The first phase includes a new library and classrooms for Stafford Elementary School, a new Agriculture Shop at the high school and a new football stadium with an eight lane track. After an appropriate bidding process, the Italy ISD School Board approved the hiring of John W. Erwin General Contractor, Inc. to oversee the projects as the Construction Manager At-Risk. All three of the phase-one projects will begin in the coming weeks. To prepare for these projects Michael Chambers, the Director of Facilities and Maintenance, and our administrative team worked with Mansfield ISD to acquire five portable school buildings. Each of the buildings is equipped with two internet-ready classrooms. The Italy ISD School Board approved a Lease-to-Own agreement for the portables that has saved the district a substantial amount of money while still meeting the classroom needs at Stafford Elementary School and in the Ag Department at the high school. We expect the portable classrooms to be delivered early this week. The maintenance staff has dedicated their time to ensuring the classrooms will be ready for students.

The staff at Italy ISD recognizes that your children’s safety is important to you. The areas of construction will be surrounded by a fence to help maintain a safe environment while we improve the facilities. Also, the Construction Manager At-Risk will ensure that all construction staff have passed a criminal back- ground check and wear identification. In addition, the construction workers are given directives to not communicate or associate with students. Ms. Pamela Thomas, the principal of Stafford Elementary School is working with her counselor, Mrs. Maggie Westrick to start a dad’s club to help with student safety. Interested fathers or grandfathers should contact the elementary school. Mr. Janszen, the Italy High School Principal, is working to develop up-to-date emergency operations procedures. In addition, Sgt. Cherry, with the Italy Police Department met with me to plan strategies to build positive relationships with our students and provide a safe environment at the schools.

Throughout the year we will be working to improve and advance the academic programs at Italy ISD. It’s our desire to develop college-ready students who can choose a career path that includes traditional college or vocational training. We currently offer several endorsements for our high school graduates. However, we want to develop additional elective courses in Career & Technology Education that our students will gravitate toward. It is our intention to accomplish this while maintaining a high level of enrollment in dual credit college classes.

We understand that parents choose to send their children to schools with the best academic programs. We also understand that schools with excellent extra-curricular programs keep students interested in school. Our directors, coaches and sponsors understand that the community expects us to develop a well-disciplined group of participants who will work to continue traditions and build pride in our town and schools.

I look forward to working with our teachers, staff and community to make this a great school year. Contact my office at 972-483-1815 or email me at ljoffre@italyisd.org should you have any questions or concerns. I will be happy to help.

Thank you.

Lee Joffre

