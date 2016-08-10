CANCELLED Battle of the Badges Softball Tournament – Saturday, August 20, 2016
CANCELLED!!! The Battle of the Badges Softball Tournament is planned for August 20, 2016 to be held at Italy’s Unchurch Ball Park (201 E. Dilworth Street, Italy). All entry fees and proceeds will go to the Shop with a Hero Foundation.
Shop with a Hero Foundation is a program developed through the years that allows the foundation to take underprivileged children shopping for Christmas. The Foundation also allows a scholarship awarded to a Senior who is interested in pursuing a law-enforcement / ems related field in college.