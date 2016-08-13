Pet Vaccination clinic August 13, 2016 at BHB Feed Supply

King Veterinary Clinic is coming to BHB Feed and Supply on August 13th from 8am till noon at 417 W. Moseley, Italy, Texas (Corner of 34 and 77).

Adult Dog Package: $65

Distemper/Parvo, Bordetella, Rabies (3 yr), heartworm test

Just shots: $50

Distemper/Parvo, Bordetella, Rabies (3yr)

>> Add Lepto4 to either of above for $7 <<

Individual prices:

Distemper/Parvo: $15

Distemper/Parvo w/Lepto4: $22

Bordetella: $20

3 year Rabies: $17

Heartworm test: $20

Deworm (Pyrantel Pamoate): $5

Nail trim: $7

****Free Heartworm test with purchase of prevention****

