Open auditions for Fiddler on the Roof

August 15-16! WCT ANNOUNCES OPEN AUDITIONS for the classic musical “Fiddler on the Roof!”

Auditions for actors ages 14+ will be held at 7 PM at the First United Methodist Church in Red Oak (600 Daubitz Drive) on Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16. The sign-in table will open at 6:30 PM. Bring a resume and/or a head shot if you have them. Callbacks will be at 7 PM on Thursday, August 18 at the same location.

Auditions for actors ages 8-13 will be at the same location on Saturday, August 20 beginning at 10 AM. The sign-in table will open at 9:30 AM.

All roles are open. Auditions are handled on a first-come, first-served basis and you will be called according to the order of the sign-in list.

Auditions for ages 14+ will consist of singing, dancing, and/or cold readings from the script. Actors ages 8-13 will only need to sing.

For a singing audition, please prepare at least 16 measures of a song that showcases your vocal range and strength. You can sing a cappella, bring your own accompanist, sing with a soundtrack if the track has no vocals (bring your own electronic equipment), or use the accompanist who will be present (bring sheet music for your song).

Actors ages 14+ should wear comfortable clothing and slick-soled shoes for the dance audition. No tennis shoes or flip-flops, please!

Kasi Jones is the show director, Don Jones is the music director, and the show is produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International, Inc.

Show dates are October 28-30 in the Chautauqua Auditorium in Getzendaner Park in Waxahachie. Rehearsals will be at the audition location on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings beginning Thursday, August 25.

Contact the WCT Box Office at 972-646-1050 or via email at wct.texas@gmail.com if you have questions.

