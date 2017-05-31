2017-2018 Gladiator Athletic Booster Club Officers
New officers were elected at the recent Gladiator Athletic Booster Club meeting. Hats off to these parents for stepping up and giving your time to such a worthwhile club. Your willingness to volunteer in this way is greatly appreciated.
President: Curtis Riddle 469-337-0193
Vice President: Jerod Mandrell 972-814-9407
Secretary: Heidi Crawford 817-933-5056
Treasurer: Michele Riddle (469) 383-2893
Comptroller: Darla Morgan 214-585-3101
Gladiator Athletic Booster Club
P.O. Box 516
Italy, Texas 76651
gladiatorboosters@gmail.com