Enjoy BBQ sandwiches during the games Friday, January 27

Italy Gladiator Track
Italy Track and field will be selling BBQ sandwiches this Friday January 27th from 4:00 – 8:30pm in the high school Dome. The cost is $5.00 per plate which includes sandwich, chips, and drink. Any donations are welcome and appreciated. Please come out and support Italy Gladiators Track and Field while enjoying our JV and Varsity basketball games against Itasca.

Obituary: Bill Ray Compton, 1936 — 2017

Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home

Billy Ray Compton, age 80, of Granbury, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at his home. He was born March 4, 1936 in Italy, Texas to James Estelle Compton and Mary Lou Wilkins Compton. Billy Ray married June Katherine Drennan on December 16, 2003 in Dublin, Texas.

City of Italy Official Statement: Firing Police Chief

Italy City Council

At the regular meeting on Monday, January 9, 2017, Italy’s City Council announced the termination of Police Chief Cameron Beckham and the appointment of new Police Chief Jason Cherry. The decision to make this transition was not taken lightly. In the course of investigating a separate matter, I formed the opinion that Chief Beckham had not acted in the City’s best interest on multiple occasions. I felt that his actions were negatively impacting not only his subordinates, but also staff in other departments and ultimately the citizens of Italy. I do not wish to comment further except to say that I sincerely wish Chief Beckham the best of luck on future endeavors.

Italy City Council terminates police chief

Italy City Council

On the agenda for the regular meeting of the Italy City Council Monday night, there were two items listed to be discussed during closed session. The first was “Deliberate legal and personnel matters relating to a grievance filed by Tina Long.” The second was “Deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of any employees and all matters incident and related thereto” with no specific employee noted.

Obituary: L.W. Holt, 1924 — 2017

Obituaries
Lewis Westel Holt, age 92, of Italy, went home to be with the Lord January 6, 2017 in Waxahachie surrounded by his family. He was born July 7, 1924 in Italy, to Samuel Tilden Holt and Mattie May Bell Holt. L.W. was a longtime resident of the Italy Community and a member of the Church of Christ for many years.

Shop with a Hero Shopping

Charity
Image: Stafford Students are ready to go shopping with fire fighters and police officers.

Shop With a Hero is a local organization that raises money so that Italy ISD students that are chosen by their teachers can go shopping for Christmas gifts for themselves and their family members. Each student may spend up to $300 each at WalMart.

Italy Superintendent Update: December 19, 2016

Italy Independent School District
The Italy ISD School Board approved a resolution outlining their top legislative priorities entering the 2017 Texas Legislative Session. The passing of this measure is the latest in a collective effort by the superintendents and school boards of Region 10 to communicate the top areas of interest that stand to impact the students they collectively serve.

Obituary: Margaret Horton, 1918 — 2016

Obituaries
Margaret Horton, age 98, of Milford, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2016 in Waxahachie. She was born March 5, 1918 in Milford, Texas to William Patrick and Clara Elizabeth (Hall) Moore. She was baptized when she was 12 years old and was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church in Milford. She was a talented seamstress and had worked at many of the clothing manufacturing establishments in the area. She was a devout Christian woman, a wonderful mother and friend.

Gladiator Football 2016 All-District List

Italy Gladiator Football
Several Italy Gladiators receive All-District recognition among 2016 2A-1 Region II District 8 voting with junior Clay Riddle earning 1st Team both ways. Seniors Kevin Johnson and David De La Hoya also earned 1st Team honors on offense after the Gladiators made playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Italy PD presents Angel Tree gifts – join them!

Italy PD
On Wednesday, December 14th, 2016 @ 10:30am, the Italy Police Department in partnership with McDonald’s will be presenting Angel Tree gifts to the residents at the Trinity Mission Rehab Center / Nursing Home at 220 Davenport St. Italy, TX 76651. We would love for all to attend.

