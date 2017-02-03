Prime Rib Dinner hosted by Stagecoach Cowboy Church, Waxahachie
See attached flyer for information regarding the event.
Come out to the Sokol Activity Center located at 2622 E Hwy 34 just east of Ennis, February 11, 2017 1:00 PM – 10:30PM. Listen and dance to 5 polka bands! Ennis Czech Boys 1pm, Czech Harvesters 3pm, Jodie Mikula Orchestra 5pm, Czech and Then Some 7pm, Moravians 9pm. Only $8 per person – Ages 13 and under free. Great raffle prizes! Dress casual. Czech costumes encouraged. The kitchen will be open. Cash bar. ATM available. Doors open at 12PM. No reservations please.
TYLER, Texas, Jan. 27, 2017 – Spring Market stores are giving back to local schools in the communities they serve through the new “Cash for My Class” program.
South Ellis County WSC has one (1) board of director’s position open for election.
Italy High School FCCLA would like to thank the community for their continued support! Over the course of ten days the schools and the community donated 1,199 pounds of clothing!
We would like to announce our 3rd Six Weeks Awards. Congratulations to these hard working students from Stafford Elementary!
January has been a busy month for our teachers and staff. This is the time of year the staff is wrapping up the first semester and preparing for the challenges of the second semester.
Italy Track and field will be selling BBQ sandwiches this Friday January 27th from 4:00 – 8:30pm in the high school Dome. The cost is $5.00 per plate which includes sandwich, chips, and drink. Any donations are welcome and appreciated. Please come out and support Italy Gladiators Track and Field while enjoying our JV and Varsity basketball games against Itasca.
On Friday, February 3rd, while the Gladiators and Lady Gladiators take on Malakoff Cross Roads on the hardwood inside the Gladiator Dome, the Lady Gladiator Softball players, parents and supporters will be serving up burgers with all the fixings in the Italy High School Cafeteria.
In a called meeting on January 19, 2017, the Italy City Council passed Resolution No. R2017-0119-02 which authorized the submission of a Texas Community Development Block Grant application to the Texas Department of Agriculture and authorized the Mayor to act as the City’s executive officer.
Billy Ray Compton, age 80, of Granbury, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at his home. He was born March 4, 1936 in Italy, Texas to James Estelle Compton and Mary Lou Wilkins Compton. Billy Ray married June Katherine Drennan on December 16, 2003 in Dublin, Texas.
Honor Roll lists have been released from Italy High School and Italy Junior High School for the 3rd Six-Weeks.
Board packets for the upcoming May 6, 2017 Board of Trustees Election are now available in the Italy ISD Administration Office. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.
The Italy Economic Development Corporation will have a meeting on Monday, January 23, 2017 in the Italy Boze Community Center at 161 W. Main Street, Italy. Meeting time is slated for 6pm.
I was able to fly over the Italy ISD construction sites today with my drone. Check out the videos and pictures.
A new and very large canvas was delivered to Stafford Elementary’s library Monday.
Attached is the weekly bulletin from the Italy Church of Christ.
The fair will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. in the dome.
Vendors are welcome to apply for a space at the fair. Vendor invitation and application forms are attached to this article.
Italy’s 2017 Junior High and High School Track Schedules from Coach Bobby Campbell.
Attached are the game brackets for the upcoming Italy JV Boys Only Basketball Tournament being held inside the dome on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Italy, Itasca, Dawson and Meridian will be competing.
The Italy ISD Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2917 in the Italy High School Cafeteria at 300 S. College Street, Italy. Meeting time is slated for 5:30pm.
The Italy City Council will have a called meeting on Thursday, January 19, 2017 in the Italy Boze Community Center at 161 W. Main Street, Italy. Meeting time is slated for 8:30pm.
I would like to take this time and apologize for anything that you may or may not have heard and or seen through my “Facebook” / Facebook Messenger posts and page.
This evening the Gladiator basketball teams will host Cayuga High School at The Dome. I have asked the administration team to help enforce some common expectations during the game.
Italy ISD is holding a Social Media Awareness Night tonight January 12, 2017 at 6:30 pm in the High School Cafeteria.
Italy High School’s FCCLA competing team will be hosting a clothes drive!
At the regular meeting on Monday, January 9, 2017, Italy’s City Council announced the termination of Police Chief Cameron Beckham and the appointment of new Police Chief Jason Cherry. The decision to make this transition was not taken lightly. In the course of investigating a separate matter, I formed the opinion that Chief Beckham had not acted in the City’s best interest on multiple occasions. I felt that his actions were negatively impacting not only his subordinates, but also staff in other departments and ultimately the citizens of Italy. I do not wish to comment further except to say that I sincerely wish Chief Beckham the best of luck on future endeavors.
The Italy Athletic Booster Club would like to invite the community to attend the Fall Athletic Banquet honoring the participants in football, volleyball, cross country and cheer.
On the agenda for the regular meeting of the Italy City Council Monday night, there were two items listed to be discussed during closed session. The first was “Deliberate legal and personnel matters relating to a grievance filed by Tina Long.” The second was “Deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of any employees and all matters incident and related thereto” with no specific employee noted.
The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes announced the 2017 Blue and Red Team Coaching Staffs at a press conference on Saturday, January 7th, with Italy High School head softball coach Tina Richards being selected to the RED team coaching staff.
Lewis Westel Holt, age 92, of Italy, went home to be with the Lord January 6, 2017 in Waxahachie surrounded by his family. He was born July 7, 1924 in Italy, to Samuel Tilden Holt and Mattie May Bell Holt. L.W. was a longtime resident of the Italy Community and a member of the Church of Christ for many years.
Nurse Guilliams, the district RN for Italy ISD, would like to extend her thanks to you for the successful blood drive that was done on December 14th, 2016. There were 56 blood donations that day!
The Italy Lions Club will be raffling off a Traeger Wood Pellet Grill in conjunction with their annual BBQ Cook Off. Tickets are on sale now! Drawing will be held Saturday, February 18. Get with any Lions Club member to purchase tickets.
Attached are the game brackets for the upcoming Italy Jr. High Boys Only Basketball Tournament being held inside the dome on Saturday, January 14, 2017. 7th grade and 8th grade squads from Italy, Frost, Dawson and Hillsboro will be competing.
The Italy City Council will have a public hearing along with their regular monthly meeting on Monday, January 9, 2017 in the Italy Boze Community Center at 161 W. Main Street, Italy. Meeting time is slated for 6pm.
“Herbs” Benefits and Usage is the topic of the monthly meeting at BHB Feed & Supply this month (January 24). Check it out.
The Italy ISD Board of Trustees will have a called meeting on Monday, January 9, 2017 in the Italy High School Cafeteria at 300 S. College Street, Italy. Meeting time is slated for 6:30pm.
Attached is information and registration form for the annual Italy Lions Club BBQ Cook-off planned for February 17-18, 2017.
The Mavs Maniaacs, featuring Italy’s own, Shedric Walker (A Maniaac since 2013), are set to perform live during Italy’s PACK THE DOME NIGHT on Friday, January 6, 2017. Italy will be playing four games against visiting Kerens while honoring Italy High School’s 1997 State Champion Boys Basketball Team.
Shop With a Hero is a local organization that raises money so that Italy ISD students that are chosen by their teachers can go shopping for Christmas gifts for themselves and their family members. Each student may spend up to $300 each at WalMart.
The Italy ISD School Board approved a resolution outlining their top legislative priorities entering the 2017 Texas Legislative Session. The passing of this measure is the latest in a collective effort by the superintendents and school boards of Region 10 to communicate the top areas of interest that stand to impact the students they collectively serve.
Lady Gladiators will be playing in Thorndale for the tournament Championship tonight at 7:00 against Rogers!! We defeated highly State ranked Moulton 57-55 earlier today!! Go Lady Gladiators!!!!
Read the attached notice for information regarding filling for a place on the May 6, 2017 Italy city elections for Mayoral and City Council positions.
Margaret Horton, age 98, of Milford, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2016 in Waxahachie. She was born March 5, 1918 in Milford, Texas to William Patrick and Clara Elizabeth (Hall) Moore. She was baptized when she was 12 years old and was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church in Milford. She was a talented seamstress and had worked at many of the clothing manufacturing establishments in the area. She was a devout Christian woman, a wonderful mother and friend.
The Italy City Council will have a called meeting on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 in the Italy Boze Community Center at 161 W. Main Street, Italy. Meeting time is slated for 7pm.
On November 9th students from the Hillsboro Unified Tae Kwon Do School located at 125 W Elm-Hillsboro, Texas tested for new belts and stars.
To the Italy School Community: A rumor was brought to our attention today regarding an incident that occurred on campus yesterday. Most of the information we are hearing is highly inaccurate.
Several Italy Gladiators receive All-District recognition among 2016 2A-1 Region II District 8 voting with junior Clay Riddle earning 1st Team both ways. Seniors Kevin Johnson and David De La Hoya also earned 1st Team honors on offense after the Gladiators made playoffs for a second consecutive season.
On Monday this week, members of the junior high and high school bands under the direction of head band director Jon VanOmmeren performed a Christmas concert at Trinity Nursing and Rehab.
Recently, 24 junior high and high school band members competed in the Region 8 Association of Texas Small School Bands Honor Band Audition hosted at Groesbeck High School. Two of our 8th graders, Rocklin Ginnett on Euphonium and Xander Galvan on clarinet, earned a spot in the Region 8 ATSSB Junior High Honor Band.