Margaret Horton, age 98, of Milford, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2016 in Waxahachie. She was born March 5, 1918 in Milford, Texas to William Patrick and Clara Elizabeth (Hall) Moore. She was baptized when she was 12 years old and was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church in Milford. She was a talented seamstress and had worked at many of the clothing manufacturing establishments in the area. She was a devout Christian woman, a wonderful mother and friend.